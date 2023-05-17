Listen to this article here

Nearly 26 years after paparazzi chased Princess Diana to her death in a fatal car crash, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and her mom almost suffered the same fate.

According to Sky News, the incident occurred after Meghan and Harry left an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers, a spokesperson for Prince Harry said.

The Woman of Vision Awards ceremony in New York marked the couple’s first public appearance since the coronation of King Charles III in England near the beginning of May. At Tuesday’s ceremony, Meghan (AKA the Duchess of Sussex) received an award for her efforts to encourage women to fight for equity.

“It’s never too late to start,” she said at the event in New York. “You can be the visionary of your own life… There is still so much work to be done.”

Prince Harry and Meghan narrowly avoid fatal car crash

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died at the age of 36 on August 31, 1997 from injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris. A jury ultimately found both the driver and the paparazzi contributed to Diana’s death.

Had Harry died on Tuesday, he would’ve been just two years older than his mother at the time of her death.

Harry and Meghan are known for pushing back against the status quote of the crown, similar to Diana.

In placing their desire to get a photo over the lives of people around them, the paparazzi continue to represent the same kind of threat that ended Diana’s life.