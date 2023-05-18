Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. – The Black Wall Street Legacy Fest is pleased to announce its 2023 commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and celebrate the resilience, excellence, and spirit of its entrepreneurship that is the historic Greenwood community. This survivors, descendant, and community-led event will take place on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 26, to Thursday, June 1st, on Greenwood Ave.

The entertainment lineup for Saturday and Sunday will showcase an exciting entertainment lineup with gospel recording artist Kurt Carr, platinum R&B recording group Club Nouveau, grammy award-winning saxophonist Gerald Albright, and singer-songwriter who was recently featured on the ‘The Voice’ Tony Mason.

Moreover, a series of panel discussions held at the Greenwood Cultural Center will include panels hosted by the NFL and various business and social justice leaders, both locally and nationally.

The Black Wall Street Legacy Fest will include a community award ceremony hosted by Rolling Out and The Black Wall Street Times, recognizing outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions since last year’s commemoration and celebration.

This third year of the Festival features new partnerships with Fulton Street Coffee and Books and Switchyard, who are hosting literary events, including fireside chats with two-time Poet Laureate of the United States Natasha Trethewey and local author of Built from the Fire Victor Luckerson.

This year’s family-friendly event includes pony rides, face painting, inflatables, food trucks, and a fleet of business vendors.

Photo by Christopher Creese at Black Wall Street Legacy Fest 2022

“We are excited to bring the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival back for its third year,” Dr. Tiffany Crutcher said. “This festival is an opportunity to honor the legacy of our ancestors who built this incredible community, survived racial terrorism, and through resilience paved the way for us and to inspire the next generation of Black business owners to continue that legacy.”

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit www.blackwallstreetlegacyfest.com and follow its social media handles: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About The Black Wall Street Legacy Fest

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festive seeks to spread the truth because the story of Tulsa’s Black community and history, especially the 1921 Race Massacre, is severely under-told; mistruths and erasure of this history rob the community of respectful remembrance; inspire hope and serve as a platform and incubator for Greenwood and Tulsa’s Black community, focusing on generational excellence; extended tradition to extend our legacy into the future, empowering future generations to learn and ground themselves in the story where they came from.