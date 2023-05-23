Listen to this article here

The Oakland A’s have fired long-time broadcaster Glen Kuiper after he said the n-word on the air earlier this month, NBC Sports California, the official broadcaster for the MLB team, announced on Monday.

“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately,” read a statement from NBC Sports California to CBS News.

“We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years,” the statement ended.

The incident occurred during a pre-game broadcast at an away game in Missouri on May 6, during which Kuiper said, “We had a phenomenal day today. [Expletive] League Museum. And Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue,” instead of “Negro League Museum,” the Kansas City institution dedicated to preserving the history of Negro League Baseball.

Glen Kuiper says the words “didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to”

The Oakland A’s took to Twitter to condemn Kuiper’s comment, writing, “The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language.”

Kuiper delivered an apology later in the game, saying, “A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to.”

“I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said,” he added. He was suspended shortly thereafter.

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, issued a statement on Twitter, writing that he was “aware of the unfortunate slur” following a trip to the museum that Kuiper had been “genuinely excited” to attend.

“The word is painful and has no place in our society,” Kendrick wrote, adding, “and while I don’t pretend to know Glen’s heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness.”