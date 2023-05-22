Listen to this article here

Carmelo Anthony, one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the NBA, has announced he’s retiring after 19 seasons in the league. He’s been welcomed by the NBA alumni, celebrated by celebs and honored for his Hall of Fame career performance.

In a video posted to his social media on Monday, Anthony, 38, said farewell to the league he’s been a part of since being drafted in 2003.

Hoodie Melo ran so Carmelo Anthony could fly

“I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on a court and a dream of something more,” he said in the video. “But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong. My communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way, I am forever grateful for those people and places ’cause they made me Carmelo Anthony.”

“But now the time has come for me to say goodbye … With this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I’m excited about what the future holds for me.”

In his retirement announcement, Anthony said his basketball legacy continues on with his son, Kiyan, who is receiving attention as young talented prospect.

“The time has come for you to carry on this torch,” Anthony said. “So Kiy, chase your dreams. Let nothing hold you back. Let nothing intervene. My legacy, now and forever, lives on through you.”

The 10-time NBA All-Star has collected myriad accolades throughout his career, including ranking ninth on the league’s all-time scoring list and securing six All-NBA selections and the scoring title in 2013.

He was also voted on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team — a list made up of the best players in the league’s history.

Anthony was drafted by the Denver Nuggets and went on to play with the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Anthony “one of the NBA’s all-time great players and ambassadors” in a statement.