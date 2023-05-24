Listen to this article here

Netflix announced Tuesday that it will begin to send emails to members presently sharing their account information with others outside of their U.S. household.

“A Netflix account is for use by one household,” the streaming company said in a blog post.

Netflix says sharing isn’t caring in 2023

Account members who subscribed to standard or premium plans, which cost $15.50 to $20 per month, will be allowed to share their password outside their household for an additional $7.99 per month, according to the company.

In April, Netflix stated during its first quarter earnings call that it will end the sharing of passwords in the U.S. and other countries by the end of the second quarter in June, according to ABC News.

The company said that households will still be able to enjoy entertainment “at home, on the go, and] on holiday” through features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

The streaming giant first announced a crackdown on password sharing last year after the company reported a decline in subscribers for the first time in more than a decade amid an increase in competition.

Netflix says password sharing affects “ability to invest in great new TV and films”

In March 2022, the company released a statement: “We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.”

The improper sharing of accounts outside the household has affected Netflix’s “ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members,” the company said.

“This is an important transition for us, and so we’re working hard to make sure that we do it well and as thoughtfully as we can,” Gregory Peters, the CEO of Netflix, said during the April earnings call.