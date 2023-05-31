Listen to this article here

In a surprising tweet on the eve of Pride month, Republican Senator Ted Cruz condemned anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passed in Uganda.

“This Uganda law is horrific & wrong” Cruz wrote. “Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ is grotesque & an abomination.”

The law Senator Cruz is referencing represents “an intensifying crackdown against LGBTQ people” in Uganda.

According to the New York Times, it is “one of the world’s most restrictive anti-gay measures.”

The law allows for life imprisonment for individuals who engage in gay sex. It also imposes a penalty of up to ten years in prison for anyone who attempts to have same-sex relations.

The bill makes what’s referred to as “aggravated homosexuality” a crime punishable by death.

In his tweet, Ted Cruz urged “all civilized nations” to “join together in condemning this human rights abuse.” He ended the tweet with the hashtag “#LGBTQ”.

Opposition to Ugandan law comes after a long anti-gay track record

Just last year, Cruz voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, which helped enshrine same-sex marriage into law. Cruz described the bill, which also protected interracial marriage, as “an attack on religious liberties.”

During that same time frame, Cruz also attacked the landmark Obergefell decision which legalized gay marriage nationwide.

Cruz said the Court’s ruling was “clearly wrong”, adding that it “ignored centuries of history.”

Yet, despite this track record, Cruz, who is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Democrat Colin Allred, is firm in his opposition to the new Ugandan law.

Members of Cruz’s far-right base attack him for “being pro-LGBTQ”

The Senator’s position, however, immediately drew blowback from members of his far-right base.

Some called Ted Cruz a “groomer” while others called him a “fake Christian”.

Jenna Ellis, a pro-DeSantis Twitter personality, defended the Ugandan law.

“I stand with Uganda on this,” Ellis replied to Cruz’s tweet. Ellis went on to take issue with Cruz seemingly being “pro-LGBTQ. Like Bud Light, you should have just said nothing. Not this.”

Cruz responded to Ellis by again calling the law “barbaric”.

“It imposes life imprisonment for consenting adults who engage in gay sex. That’s ridiculous.” Cruz wrote.

“Consenting adults should not go to jail for what they do in their own bedrooms.”