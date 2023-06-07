Listen to this article here

Following its opening night on June 2, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has amassed an impressive $120 million at the box office. As a viewer who had the pleasure of witnessing this cinematic marvel on its debut, I can confidently proclaim that this film stands as one of the finest superhero creations in recent memory.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” delivers a breath of fresh air, seamlessly blending comedy and tragedy while captivating audiences with its stunning visuals and artistic brilliance. From the diverse array of jokes that leave viewers in stitches to poignant moments that evoke profound emotions, this movie keeps you riveted and perched on the edge of your seat.

Picking up a year after its predecessor, the story transports us back to New York, where Miles Morales continues his heroic journey. During one of his routine patrols, Miles encounters the film’s formidable antagonist, The Spot.

Across the Spider-Verse puts Spider-Man back in the spotlight

Without divulging too much, the narrative takes an exhilarating turn as Spider-Men from different dimensions—Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Punk, and Spider-Woman—join forces to prevent The Spot from wreaking havoc across multiple timelines.

Visually, the film is a masterpiece. Its art style is a feast for the eyes, captivating audiences for the entirety of its 136-minute runtime. Moreover, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” caters to viewers of all ages, exploring themes such as the complexities of father-son relationships and the consequences of ineffective communication.

I wholeheartedly recommend this movie to everyone. It serves as a refreshing departure from the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films we’ve grown accustomed to, and its arrival is timely. Although not to discredit the recent MCU offerings—some have been exceptional while others fell short—this film effortlessly makes amends for any missteps.

What lies ahead for this series? Without venturing into spoiler territory, it’s evident that the next installment must conclude this remarkable trilogy. As the franchise gains momentum, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds.