Listen to this article here

A white Florida woman who allegedly assaulted neighbor children, hurled racial slurs and shot the Black mother who confronted her through the door, has been arrested by local law enforcement. Despite knowing the woman’s identity on the day of the fatal shooting, officers in Ocala arrested her four days later.

Susan Lorincz, 58, was taken into custody on Tuesday night and charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and assault, according to deputies.

Lorincz is expected to appear before a judge on Thursday, according to FOX 35 Orlando, which cited a statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, the family of Ajike Owens, who leaves behind four children, continues to mourn her death. Friday’s killing marks the latest instance of Americans using deadly force on unsuspecting and unarmed neighbors.

Protesters gather in the lobby of the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Ocala, demanding the arrest of a woman who shot and killed Ajike Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four, last Friday night, June 2. Authorities came under intense pressure Tuesday to bring charges against a white woman who killed Owens, a Black neighbor, on her front doorstep, as they navigated Florida’s divisive stand your ground law that provides considerable leeway to the suspect in making a claim of self defense. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

What happened to Ajike Owens?

Lorincz allegedly ran outside to confront Owens’ children, who were playing in the yard at a housing complex in Ocala. Neighbors who attended a candlelight vigil on Monday say the white neighbor called the children the n-word and slave before throwing a pair of skates at them, which led the mother to walk up to Lorincz’s door to confront her.

“She loved them with all her being. To know her is to know that her kids were her everything,” said Pamela Dias, Owens’ mother, according to WESH 2 News. “My baby was so full of life.

A protester, holds a poster of Ajike Owens at the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Ocala, demanding the arrest of a woman who shot and killed Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four, last Friday night, June 2. Authorities came under intense pressure Tuesday to bring charges against a white woman who killed Owens, a Black neighbor, on her front doorstep, as they navigated Florida’s divisive stand your ground law that provides considerable leeway to the suspect in making a claim of self defense. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Moments after approaching the door, Lorincz allegedly shot Owens once through it, allowing her to bleed out in the grass in the presence of shocked neighbors and her son.

White neighbor Susan Lorincz claims self-defense

At a press conference on Monday, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods confirmed the woman threw skates at the children but remained reluctant to pressing charges due to Florida’s Stand Your Ground law. Tuesday night’s arrest comes after days of community outrage and after civil rights attorney Ben Crump demanded action.

Despite allegedly initiating a confrontation with children playing in the yard, it was Lorincz who called the police to report a tresspassing after shooting Owens through the door. Owens was transported to a local hospital where she died.

Lorincz is claiming self-defense, citing Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.