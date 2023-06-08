Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist.–In an effort to revolutionize the rap scene in his hometown, Steph Simon took the stage as the host of the second art talk of the year at Git Wit on Wednesday, a creative advertising agency in Tulsa.

Formerly employed in a call center selling home security systems, Simon was determined to break free from his mundane job and propel himself and his fellow artists onto a larger platform.

Expressing his disappointment with the local rap scene, Simon discovered the profound impact of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which shed light on the root causes of North Tulsa’s stagnation. In response, he envisioned a transformative festival that would not only reshape the narrative but also uplift aspiring artists.

Black Wall Street hip-hop artist and change agent Steph Simon seated on the throne of an iconic tan peacock wicker rotten chair in the foyer of the former Brady Mansion now owned by former Dallas Cowboy running back Felix Jones. | Photo By Ryan Cass

However, Simon quickly realized that executing such an ambitious plan would be far from easy.

Steph Simon pushes boundaries to build platforms

From fabricating sponsorships for his inaugural festival flyers to curating an impressive lineup of 70 artists annually for his Dreamland festivals, Simon’s journey has been filled with challenges.

Nevertheless, he remains resolute in his vision, revealing, “I have a 20-year plan. I wrote down all my dreams and goals on paper, and each year, I aim to accomplish one of them.”

“This year is about continuity,” Steph Simon emphasized. “It’s about pushing boundaries and showcasing exceptional talent that remains undiscovered.”

Acknowledging the instrumental role of his team in his festival’s success, Simon remarked, “I’ve hired a big team to assist me in running the festivals.”

By delegating responsibilities, Simon, a rapper himself, can focus on his writing and musical career, stating, “I oversee operations and fill in any gaps, while they handle the workload. Sometimes, I’m on tour or pursuing other artistic ventures.”

Simon likes to say, “If I’m not even here, that means it’s successful, and I’m successful.” As time progresses, he remains committed to elevating the rap and hip-hop scene of Greenwood Ave.

With Steph Simon leading the charge, the future of Greenwood’s artistic landscape appears vibrant and full of promise. To check out his latest song, dropping at midnight on Friday, visit his YouTube page.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Dreamland festival and Simon’s ongoing endeavors to reshape the rap industry.