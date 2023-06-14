Listen to this article here

After a series of well-documented off-court problems, rapper Lil Wayne attempted to reach out to NBA all-star Ja Morant for assistance but reportedly never responded.

In March, Morant garnered attention when he was seen on Instagram Live brandishing a gun at a Colorado nightclub.

The NBA conducted an investigation into the incident, resulting in an 8-game suspension for Ja Morant, along with mandatory counseling.

Unfortunately, Morant was again observed wielding a firearm on his friend’s Instagram Live just last month, leading to another suspension.

Upon learning about these incidents, prominent rapper Lil Wayne expressed a desire to help and reached out to Ja Morant. To facilitate this, he approached his close friend and renowned sports TV analyst, Skip Bayless, asking if he could connect them. Lil Wayne remarked, “Because I could help him. I’ve been there, I’ve done all this.”

Bayless made the inquiry on Wayne’s behalf, asking Morant if he would be willing to sit down and have a conversation.

Skip never received a response from Morant. Bayless stated, “I didn’t expect anything back.”

Both Bayless and Lil Wayne have since expressed their sincere wishes for the best outcome for the young basketball star. Lil Wayne even discussed his own experiences and friendships during an appearance on the podcast “All the Smoke,” emphasizing the importance of remembering one’s past.

Reflecting on the situation, Bayless shared his thoughts on his own podcast, expressing the hope that Morant doesn’t become one of those individuals who is seemingly beyond reach or unapproachable.

In the end, both Wayne and Bayless continue to express concern for Morant’s well-being and hope for a positive path forward for a magnetic talent once thought of to be the next face of the NBA.