Milton Powell, 48, a Houston rapper who performed under the name Big Pokey and is credited with elevating the city’s hip-hop scene, passed after collapsing during a show in Texas, a local official said Monday.

Tom Gillam III, a justice of the peace in Jefferson County, where Powell was performing when he collapsed Sunday, said an autopsy to determine the cause of death was pending.

ABC News reports Powell was performing at a bar in Beaumont called Pour09, whose owner, Min Dai, told the Houston Chronicle that police were onsite and able to provide medical help “instantly” before emergency responders rushed him to a hospital.

Big Pokey remembered as a Houston Sensei

Before many knew him as a larger-than-life lyricist, Pokey was a gentle giant on the football field, even kicking for his high school team.

Big Pokey (Yates HS #74) Playing Kicker In A Playoff Game Against Cypress Creek (1993) pic.twitter.com/VZz7CGVFSY — Networking The Streets ? (@ntsmonopoly) June 18, 2023

A lover of lyrics and laughs, Pokey enjoyed everything from sittin’ sidewayz to hilariously explaining how to cook “straight-legged bacon.”

I’m watching lil keke & big pokey argue over how bacon should be made cause even prior to this heartbreaking news that was literally one of my favorite videos ever! Man said bacon cooked in a skillet comes out bowlegged and knockkneed ? pic.twitter.com/9bYcE9q7sx — me (@ksea43) June 18, 2023

A statement on Powell’s official Instagram page said he was “well loved by his family, friends, and his loyal fans.”

R.I.P to Houston Legend Milton Powell AKA ‘Big Pokey’??



He was apart of the original version of Screwed Up Click and many great hits such as



– “Sittin Sideways”

– “Ballin’ Parlay”

-“Hardest Pit in The Litter”

– “June 27th Freestyle”

– & more

pic.twitter.com/DBtTs3kr1K — Unfiltered Media TV™? (@UnfilteredInd) June 19, 2023

Tributes from other artists poured in across social media.

H-Town living legend Bun B called Powell “one of the most naturally talented artists” in Houston.

R.I.P. BIG POKEY who influenced every rapper from Houston ?? pic.twitter.com/RYw8dsU8YU — F.A. THE PLUG (@fatheplug) June 18, 2023

“He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city,” Bun B said on Instagram.

This is how impactful Big Pokey’s music was to the world. Here’s the Tuskegee University Marching Band playing “Ball N Parlay.” ????? pic.twitter.com/59leQ5NAUL — HTX Hip-Hop Museum (@HTXHipHopMuseum) June 18, 2023

Powell was a member of Houston’s rap collective Screwed Up Click that was formed by the late DJ Screw.

In a recent video, Pokey flexed his lyrical dominion whilst standing proudly in front of a mural honoring Houston’s most beloved hip-hop legends.

Though celebrated across the country, Pokey now takes his place among the stars immortalized in the city he loved to his core.

I had short clip earlier but this just impactful big pokey music ? was around the country #llbigpokey??? pic.twitter.com/r4Le8GejDz — damon shields (@godjdamon) June 19, 2023

Rest In Peace Big Pokey.