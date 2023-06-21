Listen to this article here

Four-time NBA Champ Draymond Green has declined a $27.6 million dollar contract with the Warriors and is now an unrestricted free agent. So, what’s next for him and the Golden State Warriors?

On June 19, the vocal team leader and cornerstone of the Golden State Warriors franchise opted out of his contract after being drafted by the team in 2012 and winning multiple championships as their floor general.

Draymond Green and his agent, Rich Paul, will “explore all options” and talk to the Warriors about sign-and-trades and free agency.

Draymond opted out of the contract because he believes he deserves a max contract worth $164.2 million over the next five seasons. While he has done a lot for this franchise, helping bring home four championship titles to Golden State, he might be overreaching with this deal.

At 33 years old, with averages of 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, and as time goes on, the team will be looking to rely more on their younger stars like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, with exceptions for 35-year-old Stephen Curry and 33-year-old Klay Thompson.

Basketball fans and sports fans alike know the loyalty that Draymond has for Golden State. As a team caught between consistently winning and potentially rebuilding, it would not be surprising to receive future assets in return for a highly-valuable Green.

Regardless of the outcome, Draymond’s impact on the Warriors’ success and the lasting bond between the player and the franchise will be remembered in the annals of basketball history.