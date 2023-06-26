Listen to this article here



After teasing the hip-hop community for years with amazing verses and incredible albums as part of OutKast, it has now been reported that Andre 3000 is working on a solo album.

Killer Mike, a renowned MC and activist from Atlanta, Georgia, released his album ‘MICHAEL,’ which featured Andre 3000 on the song ‘SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS.’

Later, during an interview with Sway in The Morning, Killer Mike was asked about Andre 3000’s upcoming projects. In response, Mike stated, “I think we’re flying out in a couple of weeks to go listen to it.”

Apparently, André was in a completely different headspace this time around and actually gave Mike two records, one of which is “like 11 minutes long” and features a seven-minute verse from Three Stacks. André also helped to get Future to hop on “Scientists & Engineers,” turning it into “a real Dungeon Family event,” as Mike put it.

Andre 3000 rarely makes announcements regarding his endeavors or mention when he’s featured on a song, yet his talents and fanfare have only grown with time.

This interview took place on June 22, and days later, while talking with V-103, Killer Mike mentioned that he was “stoned out of his mind” during the Sway in The Morning interview, leaving fans to continue speculating on the massively anticipated 3 stacks album.

Prior to “Scientists & Engineers,” André played flute on the Everything Everywhere All at Once soundtrack and appeared on Kanye West’s Donda bonus cut “Life of the Party.”

Over the years, it is evident that Andre possesses unmatched skill even after parting ways with his long-time partner. While Big Boi has released highly acclaimed solo albums, Andre’s intentional obscurity has always left fans wanting more from the star among stars.