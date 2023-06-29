Listen to this article here

Renowned celebrity personality and model, Chrissy Teigen, took to social media on Wednesday to announce a momentous event in their lives—the arrival of their newest family member. Teigen and her partner, the acclaimed singer John Legend, joyfully welcomed their fourth child into the world, with the assistance of a surrogate.

Teigen, brimming with excitement, shared the news that their newborn son entered the world on Monday, June 19. In a deeply heartfelt Instagram post, Teigen expressed her long-held aspiration of having a family of four children and offered insights into their experience with surrogacy.

Baby Wren. (Chrissy Teigen / Instagram)

After enduring the heartbreaking loss of their son, Jack, during the 20th week of gestation in September 2020, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend embarked on a path to expand their family through surrogacy. Initially, they contemplated the possibility of having two surrogates simultaneously, hoping to welcome two healthy babies into their lives—a plan Teigen referred to as a potential twin-like scenario.

Following thoughtful consideration, Teigen made the decision to undergo another round of in vitro fertilization (IVF), which ultimately resulted in her pregnancy with their daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens, who was born in January. Teigen candidly shared that the choice to embark on another pregnancy journey after the loss of Jack was a difficult one, driven by her desire to confront the lingering thoughts of what might have been. “I just couldn’t go on wondering if I should have tried again,” Teigen confessed in her Instagram post.

During this time, Chrissy Teigen had the privilege of meeting Alexandra, an exceptional and compassionate surrogate who proved to be the “perfect match” for the couple. While the first embryo did not survive, Teigen marveled at Alexandra’s selfless dedication to helping them conceive their fourth child. Teigen acknowledged the immense mental fortitude it takes to endure such a process.

“I will never forget how hard she fought… the mental toll it takes to go through all of that for yourself, much less for other people,” Teigen recounted gratefully.

As Teigen progressed through the first trimester of her pregnancy carrying Esti, she received the delightful news that Alexandra had become pregnant with a baby boy, sparking immense joy within the family. For a period of time, their pregnancies coincided, forging a bond that made Alexandra feel like a member of their family.

Teigen candidly shared the profound experience of witnessing the birth of her son, stating, “Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love.”

Expressing deep gratitude towards Alexandra, Teigen recognized the incredible gift she had bestowed upon them. They chose to name their newborn son Wren Alexander Stephens, with his middle name serving as a lifelong reminder of Alexandra’s role in bringing him into the world.

Chrissy Teigen was overwhelmed with happiness, declaring that their hearts and home were now complete. She also conveyed a heartfelt message to their late son Jack, saying, “And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

Legend, too, took to Instagram to warmly welcome his newborn son into the world. His post featured a series of heartwarming family photos, including one capturing Legend holding Wren and Esti, alongside his 7-year-old daughter Luna and his 5-year-old son Miles.