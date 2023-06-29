Listen to this article here

Jonathan Majors, the famous Marvel film star charged with allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Manhattan, appears to have convinced New York Police Department to begin investigating the woman who accused him of domestic violence.

A day after his most recent court hearing on June 20 for charges that include assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment, and attempted assault against a woman, Majors met with NYPD to provide his version of what happened. The 33-year-old actor claims it was actually his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, who assaulted him in the city’s Chinatown district after she allegedly became “drunk and hysterical,” lawyers for Majors told Newsweek.

Jonathan Majors appears in court on June 20, 2023. (Associated Press)

While police have not arrested Jabbari as of Thursday, June 29, NYPD confirmed with Newsweek that an investigation into Jabbari is ongoing.

“Regarding the incident that occurred on March 25, 2023, the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional arrests at this time,” the NYPD told Newsweek in a statement.

Jonathan Majors investigation takes surprising turn

Becoming a rising star after leading in Afrofuturistic roles on HBO’s “LoveCraft Country” and Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall,” the Creed III actor’s stardom was on the fast track to universal fame after he scored roles in the Marvel Universe as Kang the Conqueror.

Yet after being arrested on March 25 for alleged physical violence against his then-girlfriend Jabarri, the future of his career has been hanging in the balance.

The U.S Army pulled two advertisements off the air that he was featured in, and he stepped down from the board of the Gotham Film and Media Institute and the Sidney Poitier Initiative in April. His publicists also dropped him shortly after his arrest was made public.

Yet Jonathan Majors and his lawyer Priya Chaudhry have maintained his innocence from the beginning. According to them, Jabbari attacked Majors on a street corner in New York City’s Chinatown on March 25, allegedly scratching his face and causing him pain.

“Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors,” Chaudry told Newsweek last week. Meanwhile, NYPD has not confirmed whether they plan to arrest Jabbari.

Did NYPD racially profile Majors?

While many have been quick to distance themselves from Majors, some have continued to defend him, including his current girlfriend and fellow actor Meagan Good, who has accompanied him to court hearings.

Meagan Good stands by Jonathan Majors (TMZ)

Fellow Marvel star Anthony Mackie also recently weighed in on the case.

“We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty.’ That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” Mackie told Inverse in an article published on Wednesday. “That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Meanwhile, Business Insider obtained the complaint Jonathan Majors filed against Jabbari and learned from a police source that NYPD had probable cause to arrest Jabbari on March 25, but prosecutors were allegedly reluctant. Instead, Jabbari was issued an incident card (I-card) demanding she report to the precinct for questioning, but the order was never enforced.

According to Insider: “Manhattan prosecutors, who are pursuing the case against Majors, were for some reason reluctant to turn the tables on Jabbari, and at the district attorney’s office’s urging, the “I-Card” was de-activated.”

Grace Jabbari claims Jonathan Majors broke her finger, twisted her arm and caused her ear to bleed. Majors claims Jabbari scratched his face and attacked him, causing him to bleed. Majors faces an August 3 trial date.