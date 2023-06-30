Listen to this article here

During the NBA Finals, Adin Ross was seen sitting next to J. Cole when he asked him to help donate money to J. Cole’s hometown, Fayetteville, North Carolina, for a video. However, Cole politely declined, stating that he would rather do it privately than have it recorded.

Adin Ross is a popular American Twitch streamer and YouTuber. He gained significant attention for his live streams on Twitch, initially amassing a following by playing the game “Grand Theft Auto V.” Adin Ross is known for his entertaining and energetic personality, as well as his collaborations with other content creators. He has built a large fanbase and continues to create content on various platforms.

At the game, Adin asked Cole, “Yo, would you wanna do a video where me and you go to Fayetteville and we give out hella money?” Cole responded, “I love the idea, like I really appreciate that. That’s real. But I just don’t like doing sh*t like that on camera.”

Adin Ross respected his decision and went on to praise Cole, saying, “He’s real and does sh*t off camera all the time. He’s blessing people.”

J.Cole offers life advice instead–just not during the game.

This is not the only interaction Cole and Ross had either. Ross revealed that he asked Cole about streaming, but Cole even turned down the offer, choosing instead to give him life advice at the game. Cole replied, “I feel like this is not the right setting, but one day I’ma give you a heart-to-heart talk. We can talk about anything.”

Adin claims that Cole gave him his number right then and there and said, “J. Cole’s a regular a** human.”

This encounter highlighted the down-to-earth and compassionate side of J. Cole, who not only declined the video opportunity but also offered Adin life advice and promised a heartfelt conversation in the future.

Their interaction showcased the human connection and the impact of genuine acts of kindness beyond the realm of fame and content creation.