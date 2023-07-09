Listen to this article here

Sha’Carri Richardson continues to prove she’s here for a long time — not a good time.

After being introduced to the crowd, Richardson dramatically shed her bright orange wig, tossing it to the track and revealing braids as the crowd “oohed.”

#ShacarriRichardson rips her wig off and tosses it before winning her race.

Is she the baddest in the game or nah? pic.twitter.com/WZRdPSMIyr — Joel’s Report (@JoelsReport) July 8, 2023

The track star made an emphatically cultural statement Friday night at the USA Track and Field championships before gloriously gliding to victory in the women’s 100 at Hayward Field with a 10.82.

According to USA Today, the win capped an impressive 30 hours for the 23-year-old Richardson, who ran a personal best — and then-world leading, for just about 24 hours — 10.71 in the first round, and easily won her semi earlier Friday evening with a time of 10.75 seconds.

I been a vocal critic of #ShaCarriRichardson because the natural talent has been there BUT now that she got that confidence & thinking game up? Whoo Watch Out World!!! #Womens100m #USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/Di55PebYnA — Daryll Benjamin (@DaryllBenjamin) July 8, 2023

The braids were shaped into a star just over her right ear, a reminder to everyone of her place in the sport.

After crossing the finish line, Sha’Carri Richardson took a victory lap with a mean mug and a light heart. Shortly after, she smiled and climbed into the stands to hug her family and pose for photos with fans.

Eventually she made her way to NBC’s Lewis Johnson, telling him, “the thing I remember the most, I stood here with you (in 2021) … now I’m standing here with you again and I’m ready, mentally, physically and emotionally. And I’m here to stay.”

Just four years ago, Richardson burst onto the track and field scene after running a 10.75 at the 2019 NCAA championships.

Two years later she dazzled spectators at the 2021 Olympic trials, winning the 100 and putting her charismatic, bombastic personality on center stage.

In April she ran a wind-aided 10.57 at the Miramar Invitational in Florida, the fourth-fastest all-conditions time ever recorded; the next month in Doha, Qatar, she tallied her first Diamond League win.

Though she was embraced by many on social media after the fact, in the moment many fans around the world had technical issues witnessing her greatness in real-time.

If y’all support track & field, DO NOT PAY FOR https://t.co/gxTAxkRdeA . Just wait the races hit social media!!! https://t.co/VVjw7ScN7i — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 7, 2023

She spent Friday tweeting and retweeting messages blasting USATF and its streaming service, which had buffering problems all meet.

Sha’Carri Richardson is seeking her first world title.

With the win, Richardson qualifies for the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, which will be held Aug. 19-27.

Regardless of the live views, Richardson’s impact on the sport has proven to last longer than a social media trend or 10.82 personal best.

Richardson’s unabashed style, magnetic charisma and proven dedication to her craft has made her an established household name before the age of 24.