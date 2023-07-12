Listen to this article here

Run Charlie Run! Cancer survivor 75-year-old Charles Allie has gone viral after running a 100-meter sprint in under 14 seconds. At the 2023 Penn Relays, Allie glided around the track in 13.96 seconds, a time that even some younger folks could not beat!

Thanks to his groundbreaking accomplishments in the track and field world, Allie has become a huge inspiration to athletes of all generations.

In an interview with Sportsmasters in 2022, Allie explained how he battled prostate cancer in 2021 and for the first half of 2022. However, that did not hold him back from the major comeback he was plotting in the senior track world for 2023.

“I’m looking at setting some world records,” the cancer survivor stated. “You have to take advantage of being the youngest in the age group. It comes around once every five years.”

Cancer survivor shows anything is possible

Allie is no stranger to the track and field world. In 2013, Olympian Usain Bolt honored Allie with the International Association of Athletics Federations’ award for Male Masters Athlete of the Year.

Although some people may perceive Allie as a superhero, it’s important to maintain your mobility to age healthily and enjoy your golden years. Just because you don’t have the desire to run a track and field race every day, it doesn’t mean you can’t maintain your mobility through other means.

Photo Credit: Kristian Thacker for The New York Times



Regular exercise and healthy lifestyle choices have been shown to have a positive impact on both physical and mental health, making it a key factor in maintaining overall well-being, particularly as we grow older. With this, you can keep your independence, happiness, and youthfulness alive, which is incredibly rewarding.

It’s never too late to step out of your shell and find ways to stay mobile and fit! Try and set a new resolution to keep up with your physical mobility with a few of these helpful tips.

Go For A Walk Every Day

Incorporating a daily walking regimen into your routine can be an excellent way to maintain your physical and mental well-being without putting undue stress on your body.

It’s crucial to make time for short or long walks every day to keep your joints active and limber and ensure they remain healthy and pain-free. Find the perfect friend to go on a daily stroll with or extend walks with your pets!

Stretching

If there is only one thing that we should make sure to do regularly, it should be stretching, as it has numerous benefits for our bodies and minds. To ensure muscle memory and speedy muscle recovery, it is important to make stretching an integral part of your workout routine, whether you are at risk for cancer or not.

Allie, right, with his grandson and wife, Jackie, at home in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Kristian Thacker for The New York Times



Additionally, maintaining your posture is super helpful for a variety of reasons, including reducing pain and discomfort. By regularly stretching, you can significantly reduce the chances of experiencing joint strains and damage, and promote healing of any potential injuries.

Healthy Diet

Let’s be clear, a healthy diet is always super important when it comes to keeping up with your mobility and improving your mental health. The right foods and spices can help prevent frequent inflammation around your joints and provide an extra boost of energy! Tomatoes, green leafy vegetables, and nuts are all perfect foods to sneak into your diet. Find a way to also sneak in tasty fruits.

A Positive Mindset to avoid cancer and other ills

It’s easy to assume that age will lead to a decline in mobility and a more stagnant lifestyle.

However, it’s important to maintain a positive perspective and prioritize physical activity to remain healthy and happy. Even athletes like Allie encountered obstacles in their track and field journey but refused to let negativity keep them from returning to the track.