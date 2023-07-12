Listen to this article here

Summer is in full swing: the temperatures are hot; the days are long, and the weekends are short. This weekend, July 14-15, Rush Fest will be hosting its 6th annual musical festival (Block Party Style) in the Kendall Whittier district, seeking to help take people’s minds off stress and focus on their inner-being.

This year’s festival, “Sunset Island,” has a theme of wellness, focusing on the spirit, mind and body through the element of music. Rush Fest Islanders will have the opportunity to relax their minds to the sounds of smooth jazz, sultriness of R&B singers, calmness of poets, the funk of Hip-Hop performance and the creativity of DJ’s.

Rush Fest was founded by Tea Rush, a soulful artist and entrepreneur born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The inaugural festival, held in 2017, was a one-day event hosted at the Fur Shop in downtown Tulsa.

Today, the festival has grown to a two-day block party and features three stages for Islanders to enjoy performances from more than 40 musical artists. Food and merchant vendors will be present.

Each year the festival is headlined by a musical artist. Last year it was headlined by Tweet (Southern Hummingbird). This year it will be headlined by the eccentric and soulful Phil Wade, from Houston Texas.

An Atmosphere of Joy and Unity

Rush Fest is a place where people can enjoy an atmosphere of joy and love, while forming relationships through their love of music, artistry or entrepreneurial spirit. Both nights have a clothing theme for people to get in the island spirit. Friday, the suggested apparel is sundresses and linen, Saturday, all white. This weekend, join the fete to relax your mind and body with Islanders from all over the country.

According to a press release, Rush Fest Music Festival proceeds benefit the mission of the 501 C 3, Traveln’ Little Tea Party (TLTP). TLTP strives to create an intimate platform for honest musical expression by local artists with an aim towards reparative health and wellness. Rush Fest Music Festival provides a larger stage for these artists to showcase their talent.

Venues

For more information on purchasing tickets and artists line up, follow @rushfestmusic on Instagram and Facebook.