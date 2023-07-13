Listen to this article here

According to NBC TODAY, acclaimed author Octavia E. Butler’s novel, “Parable of the Sower,” is poised to make its grand debut as an operatic adaptation at New York City’s esteemed Lincoln Center.

This highly anticipated production, a collaborative effort between celebrated librettist Toshi Reagon and her mother, the renowned musician and activist Bernice Johnson Reagon, is scheduled to premiere Thursday, July 13th.

Transporting audiences to a dystopian future marred by climate catastrophes and societal inequities, Butler’s gripping narrative has gained renewed significance, striking a chord with viewers as a poignant reflection of our present reality.

The cast of “Parable of the Sower.” Photo courtesy of the Strathmore Music Center.

The timing of the opera’s premiere is particularly fitting, capturing the enduring challenges we continue to face. In an interview with NBC TODAY, Toshi Reagon remarked that even those unfamiliar with the novel would be able to connect with the opera, stating, “It’s really on time because it’s reflecting the reality that we’re all living in, whether you know the book or not.”

From play to opera: Octavia E. Butler’s work takes new form

The journey to bring “Parable of the Sower” to the operatic stage has been a labor of love spanning several decades. Inspired by Butler’s work, Toshi Reagon and Bernice Johnson Reagon initially explored the novel’s themes through teaching a creative writing course at Princeton University.

Leveraging their musical and activist backgrounds, the Reagons crafted music that delved into the notions of climate disasters, communal bonds, and displacement.

Following the course, the collaboration with the New York City Opera in 2008 propelled the operatic adaptation into a more defined form. Despite encountering setbacks due to the closure of the New York City Opera in 2013, their unwavering determination led them to refine the libretto and conduct workshops, tirelessly honing the production over the years.

Octavia E. Butler. (Associated Press)

At the heart of the opera lie its central themes: the power of community and collective action. It underscores the significance of constructing and nurturing communities, even in the face of adversity. The opera delves into the transformative potential of kindness and mutual respect, emphasizing their capacity to heal and unite individuals during challenging times.

“Parable of the Sower”

Toshi Reagon expressed her hope that audiences would embark on this transformative journey alongside the characters, internalizing the invaluable lessons imparted by “Parable of the Sower.”

Reagon shared, “You see this beautiful parable that kindness eases change.” The opera invites viewers to contemplate their own communities as interconnected networks of support, fostering collaboration and a culture of mutual respect.

“Parable of the Sower” promises to deliver a captivating and thought-provoking experience that encourages individuals to reflect upon the power of community and the potential for collective transformation.

In a world where the future remains uncertain, Butler’s visionary narrative springs to life on the operatic stage, reminding people that together, we have the strength to shape a better tomorrow.