Las Vegas police on Monday searched a home in connection with the investigation into the murder of superstar rapper Tupac Shakur.

CBS News reports the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department searched a home in Henderson, Nevada, less than 20 miles from the Las Vegas Strip where Shakur, 25, was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” Las Vegas police said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

On the night of September 7, 1996, Shakur and Marion “Suge” Knight, head of Death Row Records, left a boxing match at the MGM Grand in a black BMW.

While they were stopped at a red light at East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane on the Las Vegas Strip, a white Cadillac pulled up to Shakur’s vehicle and opened fire. Shakur was shot multiple times and died from his injuries six days later.

No one has ever been arrested or charged for the shooting, partly because witnesses refused to cooperate with authorities, Las Vegas police stated.

Tupac murder investigation

The investigation into Shakur’s killing has been going on for nearly three decades.

In 2019, Greg Kading, a retired Los Angeles police detective, alleged to CBS News Los Angeles that Shakur’s murder had already been solved after Duane Davis — also known as Keffe D — confessed to his involvement in the killing of Shakur while being questioned in connection with the murder of Biggie Smalls.

But at the time, Las Vegas police only said that the case was still an open investigation.

Tupac’s legacy lives on

Last month, Shakur posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in honor of his contributions to the arts, as well as his activism for racial equality.

CBS News reports in May the city council in Oakland, California unanimously voted to rename a stretch of MacArthur Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue, where the rapper once lived, as “Tupac Shakur Way.”

Shakur influenced the hip-hop genre and amassed a global fan base, selling over 75 million records worldwide and winning six Grammy Award nominations during his short five-year recording career.