Elizabeth Lashay is an on-air personality and the creator of the hip-hop and R&B radio show, ‘Slay the Mic’ on 103.3 Asheville FM. She has more than 10 years of radio experience, and a background in videography, and entertainment.

The Black Wall Street Times sat down with Elizabeth at her studio to talk hip-hop, her Top 5, and how she got started.

Photo Courtesy: The Urban News. Renato Rotolo.

“In 2014, I started with a rinky dink recorder from Best Buy because no one was talking to hip-hop artists in Asheville so I decided I would be that person. There are so many talented artists here. I interviewed my friend Major. Then I interviewed Joe Trufant. The rest has been history.”

Slay the Mic is comprised of Hip-Hop, R&B, entertainment news, and social issues.

Photo Courtesy: Zeke Walker. The Black Wall Street Times.

From Aaliyah to Kehlani, the Charlotte-born Asheville-bred tastemaker knows good music across generations of talent.

After a decade of vibing and guiding the culture’s waves, Elizabeth said, “I think I have a really good ear [for music] but it has to be coupled with consistency.”

A graduate of Western Carolina University with a B.S. in broadcasting, Elizabeth lived in the San Francisco area for years working at 106 KMEL and fondly remembers her time in nearby Oakland. “There were so many cool and forward-thinking people in Oakland.” She continued, “It was inspiring to be around so many like-minded folks.”

Photo Courtesy: Zeke Walker. The Black Wall Street Times.

A member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, Elizabeth’s passion and community engagement has been paramount for years.

She works with The Racial Justice Coalition of Asheville, a broad-based alliance of individuals and organizations committed to addressing systemic racism and state-sanctioned violence against Black people and those most impacted by poverty, criminalization, and mass incarceration.

Elizabeth has been able to communicate with incarcerated prisoners, educate local children, and let people know about Asheville artists like Teyg.

Photo Courtesy: Zeke Walker. The Black Wall Street Times.

Her interest in music and the performing arts was ignited in 2013 while working for iHeart media in San Francisco, CA.

Asked which artists she is a fan of without much mass appeal, Elizabeth responded, “I’m a BIG K.R.I.T. fan. I’m also a huge EarthGang fan. Their ability to have great lyrics, flow, artistry — and the storytelling is always amazing.”

Elizabeth’s Hip Hop Top 5: Tupac Shakur, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle, Kendrick Lamar

Photo Courtesy: Zeke Walker. The Black Wall Street Times.

“I think I’ve always known the power of radio to find out why artists are so passionate about their music. I love sharing that,” said Elizabeth. “I love bantering with people because you get to see a different aspect of them.”

She also co-teaches a podcasting class to Word On the Street squad members, has served as a judge for Asheville Music Video Awards Panel, Worked as a Production Assistant for the BET awards, and continues to find ways to mix and master her love for music and community.

Photo Courtesy: Slay The Mic

Keep up with Slay The Mic by following them on Instagram and tune in to Asheville’s 103.3 FM Saturdays 5 – 7 p.m.