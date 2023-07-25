Listen to this article here

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during basketball practice on Monday with his college team, the University of Southern California.

TMZ Sports shared a statement from a spokesperson of the James family. “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

A 911 call from USC’s Galen Center was reportedly made at 9:26 AM on Monday, July 24.

Bronny James recovering after cardiac arrest

The call stated that the incoming freshman was unconscious.

The outlet claims the severity of the emergency was a “code 3,” causing the ambulance to utilize sirens and lights while rushing him to the hospital.

The family’s statement continued with LeBron and Savannah James expressing their “deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

After a remarkable high school basketball career, the 18-year-old hooper had committed to the USC Trojans. The four-star recruit is slated to be at the forefront of USC’s top-five incoming recruiting class.

James ranks as the No. 27 overall player in the Class of 2023, and the second-highest ranked signee in USC’s four-person recruiting class that ranks No. 4 nationally at 247Sports.