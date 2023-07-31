Listen to this article here

Jonathan Taylor is looking for a new team, requesting a trade from the Indianapolis Colts after asking for a contract extension.

Jonathan Taylor is a professional American football running back. He played college football at the University of Wisconsin and was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Taylor is known for his impressive speed, strength, and running ability, making him a highly promising player in the NFL.

Taylor is entering his final year of his rookie contract and has asked for an extension. With his three seasons with the Colts, Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns and is widely regarded as one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Jonathan Taylor seeks trade

On July 30, the Colts considered placing Jonathan Taylor on the non-football injury list (NFI). Taylor supposedly suffered a back injury while working out in Arizona while also rehabbing a January ankle injury. If he’s not on the list, he would enter free agency as a restricted player instead of an unrestricted player

However on July 30, Taylor came out and said that he’s never had a back issue, a statement that conflicts with what the Colts have said.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has been vocal about the situation and the bad running back situation in the NFL. He admitted that there has been no contract talks. Somehow and some way, he managed to make matters worse after the trade request.

“If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out the league, no one’s gonna miss us,” said Irsay. “The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes on and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

Jim Irsay then went and told Sports Illustrated that “We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!”

Many see Jonathan Taylor requesting a trade and asking for an extension as his way of saying “respect me,” considering running backs in the NFL have been disrespected. Players like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs stand with Taylor. As time goes on before the season, we will have to wait to see what happens with the running backs.