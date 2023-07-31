Listen to this article here

On July 29, Terence “Bud” Crawford became the first male boxer to be unified champion in two weight classes.

Crawford has held multiple world championships in different weight classes and has an impressive undefeated record in his career of 40-0 with 31 knockouts.

Terence Crawford is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the sport’s history.

After first unifying the Junior welterweight titles in 2017 with a win over Julius Indongo, Terence decided to move up in weight class to welterweight and compete there.

Since then, Crawford is the first male boxer to ever unify belts in two weight classes with his win over Errol Spence Jr. for the welterweight titles on July 29.

Even though Spence had never been knocked down in his career up until the fight, a dominating Crawford scored three knockdowns with two coming in the seventh round before the merciful stoppage in the ninth round.

After the fight, Errol Spence Jr. went to twitter to congratulate Terence, saying “Congrats to @terencecrawford good sh*t!… hopefully we can do it again before the end of the year..”

With a rematch clause in the contracts which agrees to a rematch no matter the outcome of the first fight, the second bout has to happen.

In the contract, the loser in Errol Spence gets to decide when he wants the rematch, but the winner in Crawford gets to decide at what weight class.

With the unification fight happening at 147 lbs, they could either go down in weight, or more than likely increase the weight.

“I’m definitely open to the rematch, and hopefully it’ll be at 154 lbs,” said Spence.

“It definitely don’t have to be at ‘47,” said Crawford. “Like i said, I’m in the hurt business. ‘47 was hard for me too. I was already talking about moving up in weight and challenging Charlo, so 54’ wouldn’t be out of reach for anything,” Crawford said.

As the newest undisputed champion at welterweight, Crawford’s future in the ring holds intriguing possibilities, and fight fans eagerly anticipate what comes next in his remarkably unblemished career.