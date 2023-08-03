Listen to this article here

Lizzo broke her silence Thursday morning saying she’s “hurt” as she dismissed the sexual harassment and hostile work environment allegations made by three former dancers in a lawsuit this week as “unbelievable” and “outrageous.”

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” the 35-year-old singer shared on Instagram after NBC News was first to report on the lawsuit. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” she said.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” said Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson.

She dismissed the allegations made in the lawsuit, calling the accounts “sensationalized stories” and said the former employees “have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

According to NBC News, Lizzo stated that in creating her music and performances, “sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be the last few days,” she said.

Lizzo maintained that she is very open about expressing her sexuality, “but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

NBC News reported the suit accused the star — known for embracing body positivity — of calling attention to one dancer’s weight gain and later berating, then firing, that dancer after she recorded a meeting because of a health condition.

Seemingly referring to those allegations, Lizzo said: “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

“I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this,” she said, concluding her statement. “I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”