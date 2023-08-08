Listen to this article here

On Saturday, during the 48th annual National Association of Black Journalist Conference, Atlanta’s own Elle Duncan spoke with CBS’s Nate Burleson for a nice chat about everything from sports, culture, imposter syndrome, and much more.

After a mighty lit night out on the Birmingham streets, The Black Wall Street Times spoke with the Atlanta born and bred anchor about her five favorite emcees to boom out the metro.

Elle Duncan’s #1 pick in the 2023 Top 5 ATL Hip Hop Artists of All Time: Outkast.

As the world celebrates fifty glorious years of hip hop, the Southern Elle remained rooted in her #1 overall pick.

“Number one is Outkast because they influence everything,” she definitively stated.

As she ruminated the four other slots, Elle honorably mentioned, “Kilo is a guy that’s not from Atlanta but he was uniquely ours in the 90s and early 2000s. I loved his music. And I’m really dating myself with that one.”

After careful consideration, she completed her list with Raheem The Dream, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, 2 Chainz, and Future.

Though “Wicked” is a very close second, the sports junky says her favorite Pluto track of all time is “March Madness.”

The seasoned anchor explained the Future photo finish, “My DJ, who is from Atlanta, played ‘Wicked’ at my wedding reception so it will always have a special place in my heart.”

“Honestly, it could be ‘March Madness’ or ‘Wicked’ — they both go hard,” said Elle Duncan.

Photo Courtesy: The Black Wall Street Times.

Born in a city unlike any other in the world, the ATLien anchors SportsCenter with a style and substance of her own, an authenticity appreciated by viewers and colleagues alike.