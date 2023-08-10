Listen to this article here

“Big Brother” contestant Luke Valentine was booted from the CBS reality show on Wednesday for violating the code of conduct after using the N-word.

Valentine used the racial slur in a conversation that was captured on a live feed that was streaming on Paramount+ on Tuesday night, Variety reported. The feed has since been removed.

CBS confirmed Valentine’s departure, saying in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday that he “violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur.”

Followup in the have not room after Hisam and Cory left where Jared downplays Luke's N-word slip and awkward attempt at recovering. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/cvU6NxfRLo — Techno Gaijin (@technogaijin) August 9, 2023

NBC News reports The Florida illustrator, 30, dropped the slur during a conversation with three other contestants, a video circulating on social media shows.

While the Black participant in the room with Valentine chose to fold his white chair rather than swing it after hearing the slur, CBS is taking swift action to address the matter and deliver accountability.

“I’m sorry,” he says laughing.

After saying it, he covers his mouth, laughs and tries to correct himself with the word “dude.”

“He has been removed from the house,” producers said.

Valentine’s exit will be addressed on Thursday night’s episode.

Big Brother has been a big headache for some Black participants

The reality competition show, which follows people living together in a house, is no stranger to racial controversy.

Last season, contestant Kyle Carpenter was evicted after making comments about race, which included a plan to form an all-white alliance among the house members to keep non-white contestants from uniting against him.

Taylor Hale, winner of Season 24 and the first Black woman to win Big Brother, was targeted with microaggressions from other houseguests early in the season.