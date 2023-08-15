Listen to this article here

Netflix recently announced that a limited number of gamers will soon experience video game streaming as part of a beta test.

The test will only be open to a small number of subscribers in Canada and the U.K. at first, according to a company blog post.

It will roll out to select TVs on Monday and then to PCs and Macs through the Netflix website in the coming weeks.

CBS News reports the streaming company’s expansion into video games started in 2021 when Netflix Games rolled out on mobile devices.

Vice president of games Mike Verdu called it the “first step in making games playable on every device where our members enjoy Netflix — TVs, computers, and mobile.”

Players can use their cellphones as controllers while streaming games on TV.

“By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games even easier to play for our members around the world,” Verdu said. “While we’re still very early in our games journey, we’re excited to bring joy to members with games.”

The initial test will include just two games: Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game.

Those playing on computers can play on the Netflix site using a keyboard and mouse. A Netflix game controller app was recently added to the Apple app store.

Netflix said that for the initial beta test, the following TVs and connected TV devices will support Netflix’s games:

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players

Chromecast with Google TV

LG TVs

Nvidia Shield TV

Roku devices and TVs

Samsung Smart TVs

Walmart ONN

Netflix said additional devices will be added on an ongoing basis.

Netflix quietly launched a new app that turns the user’s smartphone into a video game controller for their TV.

The new app is available now for iOS devices.

Yahoo! Entertainment reports it’s unclear if the streaming giant is also working on an Android version, but that seems like a reasonable possibility.

Unfortunately, while subscribers already have access to a library of games through Netflix Games, the new app isn’t currently compatible with anything. iPhone and iPad users can download the app, which will ask them to choose a game to play on their TV.