Listen to this article here

In the early morning of August 14, a man was hospitalized after being stabbed and robbed along with others who were injured by teenagers in attacks outside the residence halls of Howard University.

Howard is one of the most prestigious and well-known historically Black colleges and Universities in the country. Based in Washington D.C., Howard University was founded in 1867 and named after General Oliver O. Howard. Howard University still stands today as a staple of Black excellence in the country and is known for its prominent programs in medicine, law, business, and the arts.

According to the university, the victim was “Howard University-affiliated,” and in an email confirmed by the MPD, the victim was “assaulted, stabbed and robbed” by two unknown suspects at approximately 2:30 a.m. By the time the police were dispatched to the scene at 4:43 a.m., the victim was still conscious and breathing. He was transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

“I was prepared to die,” one victim said, according to NBC 4 D.C. “When I was on the ground getting stomped out, I just stopped feeling the pain at one point.”

Community reels from attacks on Howard University campus

Since the attack Monday morning, in a virtual town hall for students and their parents, top brass from Howard said that there was a crowd of unruly youth who were dispersed by the MPD close to the campus Then some time later there was a fight at a Subway restaurant taped by locals and put on social media, officials say.

A day after the attacks, Howard University officials said they are committed to increasing security on campus after two reported incidents happened the past week. The university plans to install over 1,000 new cameras and develop safety paths for students in need of security officers.