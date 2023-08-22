Listen to this article here

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walter’s racist attacks on public education have led to a dangerous new level of retaliation. A bomb threat was reported at a public school in Tulsa a day after the far-right account Libs of Tiktok shared an altered video that Walters shared to his account.

In the 16-second video, an Oklahoma public elementary school librarian enters a classroom with books in her hand and laughs to the soundtrack of a Ludacris song. The caption on the video reads, “POV: Teachers in your state are dropping like flies but you are still just not quite finished pushing your woke agenda.”

Sharing the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Republican Ryan Walters continued his effort to rile up hatred for public school efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Democrats say it doesn’t exist. The liberal media denies the issue. Even some Republicans hide from it. Woke ideology is real and I am here to stop it,” Walters posted.

Bomb threat at Union Public Schools

The bomb threat at Union Public Schools’ Ellen Ochoa Elementary School in south Tulsa this morning comes after Walters’ repeated efforts to antagonize the same schools he was elected to oversee. The threat was posted to social media a day after the Libs of Tiktok video was posted.

This morning, a notable far-right agitator account called Libs of TikTok shared a DOCTORED VERSION of a TikTok created by an #oklaed librarian. Their goal is *always* to anger their followers into action.@RyanWaltersSupt shared the video.



That school received a threat today. — Forrest Bennett (@ForrestBennett) August 22, 2023

Police eventually gave the all-clear for the elementary school this morning after using bomb-sniffing K9s to sniff out any threat, FOX23 reported on Tuesday. The district started school late at 10:30 a.m.

As of Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Walters had not taken down the video from his government account on X despite the bomb threat at a public school he claims to care about.

The Black Wall Street Times reached out to Supt. Ryan Walters for comment.