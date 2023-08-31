Listen to this article here

Think of Google Bard as a cousin to Google Search, built on different technology and with a more conversational feel.

Google says Bard was created to “help you explore that curiosity, augment your imagination and ultimately get your ideas off the ground — not just by answering your questions, but by helping you build on them.”

According to The Motley Fool, “This isn’t just a matter of Bard dishing out what it’s been spoon-fed as a traditional search engine does. Rather, Bard learns from the inputs it receives, using them to craft meaningful, remarkably human-like responses.”

For upcoming Black entrepreneurs, Bard can help to research all of your competitors giving you a better S.W.O.T analysis of the marketplace you’re about to enter.

To do this, users can offer a simple prompt:

Ex. “Please list the top Organic Beauty Salons in Detroit, MI for locks and natural hairstyles”

For high school students and parents concerned about the price of higher education, they can easily find a list of itemized scholarships by prompting: “HBCUs Ranked by Scholarships.”

For the creative types, if you are wanting to generate content, Bard can offer revisions or alternative ideas to help in the moments where our minds have hit a brick wall.

“Bard offers the most well-rounded capabilities of any generative AI tool we’ve tested,” PC Mag.

If you’re in charge of planning the employee mixer but have run out of ideas to break the ice, BARD can be prompted to craft a one-of-a-kind game:

Ex. “Create a party game for 30-50 year olds that focuses on team building.”

Across professions and industries, Bard also has the ability to draft custom time-saving announcements, press releases, speeches, and much more.

As social media continues to influence how consumers receive product information, Bard is being used to structure social media plans for businesses. A sample prompt is below for this:

Ex. “Social media plan for new Black-owned lip gloss brand that reaches teenage girls 13-18 years old.”

According to PC Mag, “Bard is well positioned to become the go-to assistant for anyone who uses Google apps thanks to the option to export its responses to Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Colab. It’s also better for research, shopping, and travel planning than ChatGPT, as it has access to timely information from the web.”

Try Bard for yourself and keep up with its updates.