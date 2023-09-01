Listen to this article here

Paying off your mortgage early is a financial milestone that can bring you peace of mind and greater financial freedom. It’s a goal that many homeowners aspire to achieve, and with the right strategy and determination, it’s entirely possible. Here are some key strategies to do this.

Create a budget

Before embarking on your journey to pay off your mortgage early, you’ll need to establish a solid budget. This step is crucial as it sets the foundation for your financial plan. Make a list of all your monthly expenses and income to understand where your money is going. Look for areas where you can cut back and allocate those savings towards your mortgage payments.

Increase your monthly payments

One of the most effective ways to pay off your mortgage early is to increase your monthly payments. Even adding a small amount extra to each payment can make a big difference over time. Consult your lender to make sure that the additional payments are applied directly to the principal, because this will help you reduce the overall interest you pay.

Make bi-weekly payments

If you are on a monthly schedule, consider switching to a biweekly payment schedule instead of monthly payments. By making half of your monthly payment every two weeks, you’ll end up making one extra mortgage payment per year. This extra payment can significantly accelerate your mortgage payoff timeline.

Make an extra payment

Bi-weekly mortgage payments involve making a payment towards your mortgage every two weeks. In addition to making bi-weekly payments towards your mortgage, consider making a full extra payment each year.

Refinance strategically

Explore refinancing options to secure a lower interest rate on your mortgage. A lower rate can create an opportunity to save interest over the life of your loan. Before doing this, it is a good idea to consult with a loan expert who can help you calculate the costs associated with refinancing to ensure it makes financial sense for you.

Apply large sums of cash

If you have suddenly found yourself in possession of a cash windfall, such as an income tax refund, an unexpected inheritance, or a work bonus, consider channeling that lump sum towards your mortgage principal. There are several ways to do this including making a single substantial monthly payment, opting for larger biweekly payments, or even exploring the possibility of adjusting your entire mortgage payment schedule.

Opt for a flexible term mortgage

Although 15 and 30-year mortgages are the most common financial choices, there are several other options worth exploring. Ask a financial expert if a shorter amortization term might be within your financial reach.

If you decide to pursue refinancing, look for lenders who provide flexible-term mortgage options. Shorter terms translate to reduced interest expenses in the long run. If you’re uncertain about which term to opt for, consider consulting an independent mortgage broker who can help you weigh your options and determine a comfortably manageable shorter term arrangement.

There are many options available to you that can help you pay off your mortgage loan quickly. Consider consulting with a financial expert or local mortgage officer who can point you in the right direction.