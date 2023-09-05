Listen to this article here

A viral video on social media has captured an officer from Prince George’s County Police Department in full uniform kissing a woman before following her to the back of his police car.

In the video posted Monday, the car is parked just a few feet away from where children can be seen and heard playing as a man records the encounter.

“Aye, yo,” the man says in surprise as he records the encounter for 45 seconds in a video that has garnered over 2 million views. It’s unclear if the woman in the video, a Black woman not wearing pants, is a suspect in a criminal investigation.

By Tuesday afternoon, PGPD announced it suspended the officer, identified as Francesco Marlett. According to FOX 5 Washington, Marlett was suspended in 2016 for beating his girlfriend’s three-year-old child unconscious.

A video posted on TikTok of a Prince George’s County Police officer has gone viral… I think I might know why ? pic.twitter.com/sTX08SsNxh — MoCo PG News (@MoCoPGNews) September 5, 2023

On Tuesday morning, PGPD posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, alerting the public to an ongoing investigation of the incident.

“As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances,” PGPD stated. “Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed.”

Prince George’s County cop faces investigation

Some users replied to the tweet by saying the information was clearly visible in the video. Meanwhile, others gave the police officer the benefit of the doubt.

Maybe it’s his actual girlfriend. So quick to judge . Or maybe he was helping her find something under the seat . I mean @PGPDNews is here to protect & serve — Trendingtopic22 (@Trendingtopic28) September 5, 2023

The officer’s blatant actions in broad daylight face scrutiny from a community whose leadership is largely Black. The state’s attorney, county executive and several judges in Prince George’s County are all Black women.

Meanwhile, the incident occurred months after an investigation found Prince George’s County officers shared racist texts about Black officers and threatened to not back up Black officers in the line of duty, according to NBC4.

In one exchange, a high-ranking white officer said Black officers were “f***ing animals” and that they were “black people in a white man’s job.” He has since been convicted for second-degree assault and misconduct in office.