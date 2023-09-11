Listen to this article here

Arthur Ashe Stadium was up and stuck when Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to win the US Open, fans jumping to their feet in unison as Gauff collapsed to the floor.

For Gauff, the journey started many moons ago when she was once one of those very fans.

Coco Gauff went from being a kid in the stands to a US Open champion.



Anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/1kce1ANO6E — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

A vital part of Gauff’s journey from the very start, her mother and family watched on as Coco accomplished the biggest feat in her young career.

BREAKING: Coco Gauff has emerged victorious and claimed her inaugural Grand Slam title! ? This remarkable achievement is a testament to her unwavering talent, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Congratulations, Coco!#GrandSlamChampion pic.twitter.com/VwUOleaClT — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) September 9, 2023

Celebrations stretched all across the US as celebrities, fellow tennis players and several Presidents gave the 19-year-old their seal of approval as she fulfilled the potential she had first displayed as a 15-year-old defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon.

19-year-old Coco Gauff has WON her first Grand Slam title at the @USOpen! She is now the youngest American to win the championship since Serena Williams in 1999! This is your moment — cherish it! Congrats @cocogauff ??? pic.twitter.com/PlURCINXlo — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 9, 2023

Those initial expectations had affected her “a lot” Gauff told CNN’s Carolyn Manno after she had become the youngest American women to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

“I learned how to just stay within myself but also embrace it,” she said after her 2-6 6-3 6-2 win. “Before I tried to ignore it, but now I’m really embracing it and I still feel like I have long, long ways to develop as a player. Today was nowhere near my best, but it was just enough that I needed to win in that moment.”

“Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me … To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it.” – Coco Gauff pic.twitter.com/XApgRrQBPQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 9, 2023

“Congrats to U.S. Open Champion Coco Gauff,” President Joe Biden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “You electrified Arthur Ashe stadium and the entire nation – the first of more to come and proof that anything is possible if you never give up and always believe. You’ve made America so proud.”

Not Coco Gauff posting this on TikTok LOLOLOLOLOLOL she’s so pic.twitter.com/tgk2zvnaRg — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 10, 2023

Barack and Michelle Obama had supported Gauff from the stands during her first-round match against Laura Siegmund, and they too congratulated her on X.

When praises go up, blessin’s come down

Gauff was supported not only by the sell-out crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC, but also by her grandmother and church family back home at Saint John Missionary Baptist Church.

After @CocoGauff won the US Open, her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom (who is known for desegregating Palm Beach County schools), and her family celebrated the win at Saint John Missionary Baptist Church in Boynton Beach. pic.twitter.com/pUB6mYLFda — Wilkine Brutus (@wilkinebrutus) September 10, 2023

Former President Obama wrote that “we couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court – and we know the best is yet to come,” while Michelle Obama paid tribute to Gauff’s “hard work and grit” and shared a photo of their meeting after that first-round match.

Bill Clinton also congratulated Gauff on her “incredible victory,” saying that “the future of American tennis looks bright.”

Coco Gauff says Serena & Venus Williams are the reason she has the US Open trophy today:



“They’re the reason why I have this trophy today. They’ve allowed me to believe in this dream. Growing up, there weren’t too many black tennis players dominating the sport. It was just them… pic.twitter.com/IJN1viI4nx — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Serena Williams, who Gauff said “allowed me to believe in this dream,” posted on her Instagram story marking Gauff’s victory with the caption, “Ahhhhh!!!! Amazing!!!!”

“My dad took me to this tournament, sitting right there, watching Venus and Serena compete, so it’s really incredible to be here on this stage,” Gauff said afterwards, according to the WTA.

Gauff completed a dramatic comeback to win the title, after Sabalenka broke the American’s serve three times to secure the first set.

Shout out to Coco Gauff's incredible Black American parents, who literally helped get her to this point! ?? Coming from that Black American legacy of excellence and supportive parents like we've seen with so many others. ? We love to see it!!! pic.twitter.com/OPLjzzWkwC — Afro American Jay ?? ?? (@AfroAmericanJay) September 10, 2023

With the packed crowd chanting “Let’s go, Coco,” Gauff raised her level in the second set, going up a break before eventually taking it 6-3 to force a deciding third set which she took to seal victory.

The Glam Slam Champ is In Ha Mood

In the stands, stars such as Nicole Kidman, Amanda Seyfried, Cara Delevingne, Ariana DeBose and Diane Keaton watched on, while Gauff’s Instagram post marking her win was flooded with comments from celebrity well wishers.

Coco Gauff walking around with her trophy rapping Ice Spice ??? pic.twitter.com/t8noiAExrS — Dante (@AllThingsDante) September 10, 2023

“You made me scream so hard today queen!!! Go Coco!!!” said Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, while fellow tennis player Carlos Alcaraz called her win “Amazing,” and Hollywood star Zendaya left a series of star emojis.

? with the belt goes hard pic.twitter.com/IAi4d5DhTu — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 10, 2023

Closer to home, Gauff told reporters her brother was so loud when she rang him immediately after the match that “it was hurting my ears so I hung up.” Coco was soon enveloped by her village, supported, and poured into before addressing the crowd.

Watching Coco Gauff go hug her family after winning her first title was the best part of the match.pic.twitter.com/1gpeGjS9oc — Gre8 (@Gre8Aguilera) September 10, 2023

“When I hugged my dad, I didn’t see him, because he went immediately for the embrace,” Gauff told reporters. “I heard him crying but I have never seen that man cry in my life with everything that’s happened.”

“My mom, I knew she was going to cry regardless if I won or lost. I wasn’t really surprised with that. But, I mean, honestly, the whole time I was saying to myself, ‘Oh my goodness, how is this real?’”