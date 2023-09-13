Listen to this article here

A Mexican journalist and ufologist whose previous discoveries were debunked told the Mexican Congress he’s found something truly out of this world: the remains of fossilized aliens.

On Tuesday, researchers unveiled a pair of allegedly “non-human” mummified remains to Mexican and U.S. officials at the Mexican Congress. The corpses, retrieved from Cusco, Peru, have renewed interest around the possibility of extraterrestrial life on Earth.

Journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan led the event in a dramatic display, testifying under oath that the remains are not part of human “terrestrial evolution.” Mexican media has reported that a third of the specimens’ DNA remained “unknown.”

“These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution… These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized,” Massaun told U.S. and Mexican Congress officials regarding the origins of the alleged aliens. A video of the hearing has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mexican officials show non-human corpses which they claim are aliens during their first UFO hearing today. pic.twitter.com/2YAFi7vHRn — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 13, 2023

Journalist address Mexican Congress with discovery of non-human aliens

According to Massaun, the bodies were studied at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM). Scientists used radiocarbon dating to draw conclusions about the identity of the DNA.

X-rays displayed at the hearing show one of the bodies has “eggs” inside. Massaun also claims both bodies had metal implants of Osmium.

Osmium is the densest naturally occurring element on Earth, according to Guinness World Records.

The display of alleged aliens at the Mexican Congress comes months after a former U.S. Air Force intelligence office testified to Congress that the military has been hiding a UFO retrieval and reverse engineering program from the publicly.

For instance, retired Maj. David Grusch testified under oath that the U.S. has likely been aware of UFOs’ since at least the 1930s.

Meanwhile, researchers didn’t find the two Peru specimens at the site of a UFO wreckage, Massaun testified under oath.

Instead, Massaun said researchers found two fossilized corpses in algae mines. It’s unclear exactly how the Mexican Congress and U.S. officials will respond to these new claims.