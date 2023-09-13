Meg Thee Stallion has beef with Justin Timberlake?

Listen to this article here

Meg Thee Stallion, who graced the cover of Forbes Under 30 last year, found swift support from her fans as a backstage clip from Tuesday night’s 2023 Video Music Awards ceremony surfaced. The recording seemingly captures a tense verbal exchange between her and music artist Justin Timberlake.

In the video, Megan engages in an exchange with Timberlake, using animated hand gestures to emphasize her words. However, according to Billboard, viewers couldn’t hear what the two stars were saying.

Meg Thee Stallion Sets the Record Straight on TikTok

The Grammy-winning “Savage” rapper took to TikTok the day after the VMAs to set the record straight. Hence, Megan Thee Stallion assured fans that there’s no beef between her and the pop sensation.

Megan Thee Stallion on Red Carpet at 2023 VMAs | Photo Courtesy of MTV | Megan Thee Stallion / Photo Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In a video, Megan exclaims, “I’m not beefing with Justin Timberlake, chill!”

Timberlake then chimes in, reciting Meg Thee Stallion’s signature “Real hot girl s–t!” ad-lib. Megan shared the TikTok on Instagram, captioning it, “I just talk with my hands lol @justintimberlake love ya.”

Later, Megan explained that she was thrilled to meet Timberlake and wanted a proper introduction in a less chaotic environment.

Megan’s Light-Hearted Take on the Encounter

Meg Thee Stallion later added a humorous twist by setting the clip to the soundtrack of Do As Infinity’s “Fukai Mori,” a 2001 J-pop ballad known for being the second ending theme of the beloved anime series Inuyasha – a nod to Megan’s well-documented love for anime.

Despite the lighthearted TikTok moment, both Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake had unforgettable nights at the VMAs. Megan, joined by Cardi B, debuted a lively performance of their funky new collaboration, “Bongos,” while Timberlake, in a nostalgic twist, reunited with his *NSYNC bandmates for the first time in a decade.

No Feud Between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake

This viral video might have sparked some confusion, but it’s clear that there’s nothing but good vibes between Meg Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake.

The star reassured her fans this is far from the Tony Lanez beef she settled earlier this year. And we don’t think Stallion is holding any grudges against Timberlake like others. This rising star is all about maintaining her inner peace.

Hence, fans can continue to enjoy their music and performances without any worries of a feud brewing behind the scenes.