Simone Biles advances to yet another place in gymnastics history with expert timing, impeccable athleticism, and an ironclad mental fortitude.

On Wednesday, G.O.A.T. Biles ascended to the World Championships in gymnastics for the sixth time – an unprecedented feat.

The news comes about a month after Biles won a record eighth all-around U.S. Gymnastics title, according to USA Gymnastics.

Biles, 26, placed first at the U.S. women’s Artistic World Championships and Pan American Games Selection camp in Texas on Tuesday.

Though first, Biles committed several major mistakes during Tuesday’s all-around competition at the selection event held at a gym in Katy, Tex., but she performed much better Wednesday with error-free routines on bars and beam.

Simone Biles advances past stiff competition

Until nearly the end of what was a “nail-biting competition” Biles was behind Kaliya Lincoln and Shi Jones.

Simone Biles warms up before day two of the US Gymnastics Championships on August 25, 2023 in San Jose, California. Photo Courtesy: CNN.

The final score was 55.700 for Biles, 55.300 for Jones and 55.000 for Skye Blakely.

Her win came in the final rotation, when she posted a better score on vault – her strongest apparatus – than Jones did on bars – which is Jones’ strongest apparatus – according to USA Gymnastics.

As Simone Biles advances, she will soon arrive in Belgium seeking a sixth all-around gold at the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8.

Biles is the most decorated U.S. women’s gymnast of all time with 32 medals from Worlds and the Olympics combined.

As Simone Biles advances to new heights, she is also the eldest woman to win an all-around title.

She is adorned in seven Olympic medals – tying with U.S. gymnast Shannon Miller, who last competed in Atlanta in 1996.

Biles has an opportunity to break that record, but has not said yet if she will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics as of yet. “I like to keep (my goals) personal, just so that I know what I’m aiming for,” Biles said after winning the U.S. Championship this year. “I think it’s better that way. I’m trying to move a little bit differently this year than I have in the past. I think it’s working so far, so I’m going to keep it secretive.”

As Simone Biles advances to the World Championships, she has been named the headliner for the 2023 U.S. women’s team.

The team, consisting of Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely, Joscelyn Roberson, and Leanne Wong, was selected after two days of intense competition.