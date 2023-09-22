Listen to this article here

Traveling is a great way to learn more about the world and yourself. It can open your eyes to new cultures, landscapes, and ways of life, which can contribute to your overall well-being. But even though traveling is good for you, it can be quite costly, especially if you’re traveling on a budget.

Fortunately, you can explore new cities without breaking the bank. And thankfully, there are a number of ways to do it. To learn how to maximize your travel experience by saving money, here are 10 tips for traveling on a budget:



Book Flights Early

Photo credit: Leeloo Thefirst via Pexels

Booking your flights in advance — at least six to eight weeks — can save you a lot on airfare. Plus, if you can be flexible with your departure and return dates, you can enjoy even more savings.

Traveling on a Budget During Off-Season

Traveling during peak season, when everyone else is also traveling, is a surefire way to spend too much money on plane tickets. To save on flights and accommodations, consider booking your trips during shoulder seasons when airlines are much less crowded.

Use Budget Airlines

Consider shopping for airfare with airline companies like Southwest, JetBlue, or Spirit. They tend to have cheaper airfares that make traveling more accessible to everyone.

Stay in Hostels When Traveling on a Budget

Photo credit: Ketut Subiyanto via Pexels

Hostels sometimes get a bad rep, but they can actually be a really good way to save money on lodging. Hostels not only provide cheap accommodations, but they’re also a great way to connect with other travelers.

Use Public Transportation

Transportation costs — renting a car, hitching an Uber, etc. — can quickly add up. If you’re traveling on a budget, consider riding public transportation such as trains, buses, and metro systems for a fast and cheap way to explore the area.

Visit Free Attractions

You don’t always have to spend a lot of money to have fun while traveling. Depending on your destination, you can take part in free activities such as walking tours, public parks, museums, and art galleries to have fun on a budget. Before your trip, research the area you plan to visit to find more information on the free activities available to the public.

Eat Cheap

Photo credit: Yan Krukau via Pexels

Eating out can be expensive, especially in other countries where the dollar doesn’t stretch as far. To save money, try shopping at grocery stores to cook fresh meals if you have access to a kitchen. You can also eat street food or dine at Mom and Pop shops to experience the local culture and save in the process.

Get City Tourist Passes When Traveling on a Budget

Did you know certain cities provide tourist passes that can save you money on local activities and attractions? Review the official website of the city you plan to visit to find out if they offer tourist passes to visitors.

Avoid Excess Baggage Fees When Traveling on a Budget

Because airline baggage fees can be quite costly, the less you pack, the more you save. Try to pack lightly to avoid pricey airline baggage fees.

Travel Slowly

Photo credit: Los Muertos Crew via Pexels

Instead of jumping from city to city, consider spending more time in one or two places. This way, you can thoroughly enjoy the culture without spending tons of money booking hotels, accommodations, and activities for multiple destinations.