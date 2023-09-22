Listen to this article here

The status of Remy Ma and Papoose’s relationship has long been a trending topic on social media and in the battle rap world.

Bubbling to the surface, battle rapper Geechi Gotti accused the Terror Squad rapper of cheating on her husband last weekend, on Thursday Remy Ma finally addressed the rumors.

On Saturday night, September 16, Geechi Gotti brought up the allegations during his match against Eazy The Block Captain, who is rumored to be the man Remy Ma cheated on Papoose with.

According to POWER 105.1, Gotti appears to call out Remy Ma and defend Papoose while they both stood there.

Papoose and Remy Ma rumors fueled by battle rap bars

During the battle he raps, “I don’t give a f**k if you’re f**king this n**ga, just tell him to stop screwing the business… y’all the poster child symbol for Black love… every interview he show his admiration and tell the world how he think his woman the greatest..”

The rap continued, “n**ga he held you down in prison for six years, I know it was not nice, he cried big tears, he stood by you by your biggest accomplishments front row giving you big cheers..”

HOT 97 reports during an interview following battle, Remy Ma says she’s unfazed by the rumors.

Remy and Pap have been married for 15 years and dated for years before that. The pair share a daughter.

Photo Courtesy: HotNewHipHop.

Though accusations have run amok, Remy contends, “I’m comfortable…This is battle rap. I’m used to it, it’s to be expected. This is not the first time someone said my name in one of the rounds…Geechi loves me,” she explained.

As rumors and speculation run rampant amid Remy Ma teasing a new racy project, she’s telling everybody to lean back.