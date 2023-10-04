Listen to this article here

The inner child of many adults will soon be reawakened as the long-awaited Toys R Us comeback is quickly approaching.

Children across the world will soon be filled with joy, as the beloved kids store, Toys R Us, will be expanding in the beginning of 2024.

Getty Images/Sean Gardner

The franchise will be partnering with Go! to introduce flagship stores in airports and cruise ships, starting with the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in November of 2024.

Toys R Us stores were shut down in 2017

After filing for bankruptcy in 2017, Toys R Us stores were shut down everywhere.

Then, the brand was purchased in a liquidation sale by Tru Kids Inc. in 2018.

Photo Courtesy: Shoppe Black

In 2021, the toys made their return to malls

The company bought Toys R Us, hoping to launch a comeback into malls, but decided to sell it to WHP Global, the current partner company.

They appeared in the American Dream mall in New Jersey.

That was only the start for WHP Global, as in 2022, the brand accumulated 452 pop-up shops in Macy’s alone.

WHP Global plans to open as many as 24 new Toys R Us locations in the U.S in 2024.

Photo Courtesy: Reddit.

Chairman and CEO Yehuda Shmidman, stated “Since acquiring Toys R Us, we have increased our global retail footprint by more than 50% with openings in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Dubai, and Mexico”, provided by Al news.

According to CNBC, the new flagships stores will be inspired by the American Dream location including “immersive” shopping experiences.

Prior to hopping on a flight, customers have the opportunity to purchase toys, merchandise, and apparel. WHP partners with Duty Free Americas, a store in Dallas airport, to provide clients with the best airport experience.

Photo Courtesy: Digital Journal. A scene from ‘Black Barbie: A Documentary’ courtesy of Hot Docs

Both Toys R Us and families benefit as the joyous wonders behind parents favorite childhood store makes its return next year.