3 Chambers Fest, a festival that puts a spotlight on the fusion of hip-hop,

martial arts, and animé, brings in its inaugural year this October 13 & 14 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Black Wall Street Times spoke with Christopher Everett, founder of Speller Street Films.

As a hip hop head from the start, Everett says his favorite hip hop artists are as diverse as the 3 Chambers Fest lineup. During the 50th year anniversary of hip hop, Everett gave his top 5 artists of all time.

1. Notorious B.I.G. 2. Wu-Tang Clan 3. Lupe Fiasco 4. Big Daddy Kane 5. 8Ball & MJG

“We really haven’t seen anyone combine all these elements together.” Everett continued, “It’s like what we do as Black folks. We take something that’s dull or boring, but we just add a new flavor or style to make it right.”

“This is something that you would probably have to go to New York or LA to experience. We’re bringing it right here to Wilmington,” said Everett.

Friday, October 13

The festival will kick off at Waterline Brewing Company with Solemn Brigham/Marlowe and Skyzoo live in concert.

Notably, his role as the vocalist for the renowned group Marlowe helped solidify his status as a creative force to be reckoned with. From Brooklyn, NY, Skyzoo has been labeled a “new legend” which led to his albums being critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

Doors open at 8:00 p.m. and the show starts at 9:00 p.m. with opening performances by hip-hop artists SkyBlew, Louis. and MoeSOS DC.

Vendors and food trucks will also be on-site. Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door.

Saturday, October 14

At Sokoto House, 3 Chambers Fest will host QiGong in the Garden with Shihan White Owl. Martial Science Professor Shihan White Owl will engage participants in the art of QiGong / Tai Chi for physical, mental, and spiritual wellness.

Training is open to anyone who is interested. The class will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 the day of the class.

This event is sponsored by Sokoto House, Quality Life, Blueprint, and Advance Youth Outreach. On Saturday night, October 14 at Kenan Auditorium, 3 Chambers Fest will continue with Can I Kick It?, an interactive film screening experience.

At this event, Shaolin Jazz will remix the soundtrack live to the cult classic action film THE CROW using a blend of hip-hop, soul, funk, and more.

“It’s the reason why I curated that film specifically for 3 Chambers Fest because they shot the crow here in Wilmington back in the day. The film is very symbolic to this area,” said Everett.

The Crow is the tale of a young musician Eric Draven (Brandon Lee) who, along

with his fiancé, is murdered on the eve of their Halloween wedding. Exactly one year after their deaths, Eric is risen from the grave by a mysterious crow to seek out his killers and force them to answer for their crimes.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. with a live martial arts demonstration by Cequence Henry a.k.a. Running Fist Ronin. Animé sketch artist

Albert Lung will also be on-site doing free caricature drawings.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door.

If you are a UNCW student, tickets are $15. This event is sponsored by nCino, Corning Credit Union and Dawson Med. Immediately following Can I Kick It?, 3 Chambers Fest will close out the night at Waterline Brewing Company for the Anime After-Party.

The party will feature a live DJ and live music performances from Troop Brand (of Trap Sushi) and Kiko Blac. It will also host a Street Fighter 6 video game tournament along with vendors, food trucks and more.

The Animé After-Party will be hosted by Blerdz Unite and is sponsored by Blerdz Unite, NC Black Creatives and The Social Contract.

Doors open at 9:00 PM and the party starts at 10:00 p.m. Free entry with a ticket.

For tickets and schedule, please visit www.3chambers.com.