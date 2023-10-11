Listen to this article here

One name that is constantly coming up in politics these days is Tim Scott, specifically Senator Tim Scott. The black politician has been a strong voice for not only the South but the entire nation for decades. He is also known for being quite controversial when it comes to big topics.

Because he is in the public eye, his followers and his critics want to know as much about him as possible, which means tapping into his love life. And weirdly enough, that is a part of his life that he is trying to keep a secret.

Who is Tim Scott’s GF?

There is not too much information when it comes to the woman in Tim Scott’s life. In fact, not everyone is convinced that she even exists since there have been no photos of the two of them together. The politician has not been married before and has had zero public relationships since being in the spotlight.

Nonetheless, Tim confirmed in an interview with FOX News in September 2023 that he is in a relationship, but he did not give any further details about who she might be and if the world knows of her already.

Fox’s Brian Kilmeade: “What’s your status?”



2024 candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC): “I have a wonderful girlfriend. We have a wonderful relationship.”



Kilmeade: “We met your mom. Will we meet your girlfriend?”



Scott: “You will, of course — at some point.”



Kilmeade: “OK. Great.” pic.twitter.com/XYFk9qiFcO — The Recount (@therecount) September 11, 2023

“I have a wonderful girlfriend and we have a wonderful relationship. The good news is God has blessed me with a smart, Christian woman,” he told the outlet. Guess that solves that mystery.

Is Tim Scott running for president?

While he is known for being South Carolina’s Senator for the past decade, Tim is looking to advance his political career in the biggest way possible.

Back in May 2023, he announced that he is officially running for U.S. president in the 2024 presidential election, representing the Republican party.

“We need a president who persuades not just our friends and our base. We have to have compassion for people who don’t agree with us,” he said during his announcement speech.

His opponents for the Republican seat include former president Donald Trump, former vice-president Mike Pence, and current Florida governor Ron Desantis. He is the first Black person on either political side to throw their hat into the ring.

If he is selected to be president, then he will be the first to not be married since as far back as President Grover Cleveland in 1884.

Tim Scott Vs. The View

One of the main moments that Tim has been involved in during his political career was his infamous interview when he appeared on The View in May 2023, right after he announced his plan for presidency.

After sharing his controversial views on important topics such as systemic racism and LGBTQ+ rights, he was booed by the live-studio audience, making headlines all across the nation.

While actress and show co-anchor Whoopi Goldberg tried to defend him, needless to say, he is probably not going to be a returning guest.

With a controversial background and an eagerness to be the next president of the United States, only time will tell his chances of actually making it to the Oval Office.