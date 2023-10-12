Discover Proudly Amplifies Diverse Voices

So, your kids have left and gone, and now you’re considering settling down. That’s great! But it’s important to make a well-rounded decision when choosing the best place to retire.

Even if you’ve been used to living in one area your whole life, it’s important to consider whether it will benefit your needs in the long run

To help you out, we’ve researched and listed cities in the U.S. that are perfect contenders for your forever home — starting with our top five picks.

1. Philadelphia, PA

This is a great area for retirees who still want to get out and enjoy themselves. Not only is Philadelphia a vibrant city, but you’re only a bus ride away from New York City, Hershey Park, or even Canada. That being said, there are some rough neighborhoods in Philly, so take your time researching your specific community to get an idea of the crime stats.

Median Home Price: $260,000

Median Monthly Rent: $1,925

Average Annual Salary: $70,293

Climate: Humid climate with cold winters and warm summers.

2. Tampa, Florida

This one is definitely not a shock to anyone. Florida always comes up as the state with the most retirement communities, and for good reason. It’s fairly affordable to live in, and the beach views in Tampa are incredible. The main downside of this location is the weather. Hurricane season is an annual occurrence and should be something you know if you decide to move there. But that doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to the sunny skies and cool breeze for the best of the seasons.

Median Home Price: $458,000

Median Monthly Rent: $2,300

Average Annual Salary: $60,146

Climate: Short, cold winters and long, hot summers.

3. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Speaking of beaches, this location is absolutely gorgeous and has a very welcoming community. The best thing about Myrtle Beach is definitely the cost. According to Pay Scale’s statistics, the area’s housing is known for being nearly half the price of the rest of the states. However, it does level out the playing field with its fairly high public transportation fees.

Median Home Price: $365,000

Median Monthly Rent: $1,601

Average Annual Salary: $41,784

Climate: Warm, subtropical.

4. Henderson, Nevada

When people think about Nevada, they instantly picture the iconic Las Vegas Strip, filled with chef restaurants and casinos. And while it is the state’s biggest tourist attraction, outside of that area is a pretty chill town known as Henderson. If you’re outdoorsy and love to be active, this is the place for you. But, if you don’t like the heat much, a year-round desert climate might not be a good idea in the long run.

Median Home Price: $460,000

Median Monthly Rent: $1,695

Average Annual Salary: $66,774

Climate: Extremely humid, dry.

5. Nashville, Tennessee

Last but certainly not least is Nashville. Home to great barbeque, charming accents, and some of the best music America has to offer. It’s a great place to settle down and enjoy yourself. Just expect an enormous rush of people coming into town for events like the CMA fest or to watch a country artist perform at the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Music City can bring a lot of attention throughout the year, so make sure you can handle some intense traffic from time to time!

Median Home Price: $511,392

Median Monthly Rent: $2,225

Average Annual Salary: $66,916

Climate: Temperate weather with harsh winters.

