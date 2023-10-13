Listen to this article here

Born on October 12, 1932, St. Louis born comedian, actor, author, and civil rights activist, Dick Gregory was a man of many talents.

He grew up with less than and experienced racism firsthand. Yet, he was determined to use his voice to speak out against that injustice with master-class thought-provoking commentary rarely spoken by a Black man at that time.

Gregory began his career as a comedian in the early 1960s.

He quickly became known for his sharp wit and his willingness to tackle controversial topics.

He was one of the first African American comedians to perform for White audiences. His comedy routines often dealt with race relations, poverty, and other social issues.

Dick Gregory was an activist before it was cool

He marched with Martin Luther King Jr., participated in sit-ins and boycotts, and spoke out against the Vietnam War.

He was arrested on numerous occasions for his activism. In 1968, he ran for president of the United States on the Peace and Freedom Party ticket.

Photo: Tulane University Digital Library.

In the 1970s, Gregory focused on his health and fitness. He became a vegetarian and began running marathons.

He also wrote several books on health and nutrition. Gregory’s activism continued throughout his life. He spoke out against apartheid in South Africa, AIDS, and other social issues.

Gregory died in 2017 at the age of 84. He left behind a legacy of laughter, activism, and inspiration.

He was a true pioneer who paved the way for many other African American comedians and activists.

Dick Gregory was a true icon. He was a comedian, actor, author, and civil rights activist who used his voice to make the world a better — and safer place.

Waka Flocka Flame said Dick Gregory changed his mentality

Photo: Waka Flocka Flame – H 2015AP IMAGES.

Waka Flocka told by the Club Shay Shay podcast Gregory advised him to stop flexing in the hood. Waka Flocka said that Gregory’s advice helped him to change his mindset.

“I watched this clip,” Waka Flocka said, “and Dick Gregory was like, ‘N*gga why you buy this Rolls Royce and roll through the hood, to show you the richest motherf*cker?”

He added that he bought luxury cars to “show off’ in front of people in his childhood projects in Atlanta. Waka Flocka openly said he regretted not buying property and added luxury cars aren’t important to him anymore.

A father figure to many, Gregory’s enduring legacy is one of razor-sharp wit, immense courage, and an unmatched commitment to justice.

“I’m not a revolutionary. I’m an evolutionist. I believe in change, but I believe in it slowly. I believe in it through education. I believe in it through people getting together and talking to each other.” Dick Gregory

Photo Courtesy: Amazon.

Dick Gregory was a man who believed in the power of people to make a difference.

He passed on August 17, 2017 at age 84 in Washington, D.C.

He inspired generations of Black folks to speak out against injustice and to work for a better world.