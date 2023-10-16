Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016, shocking the public, with her transparency and openness about the two’s relationship.

In her memoir “Worthy,” Pinkett Smith revealed insights into her marriage with Will and their personal life. Recently, she has shared that her and Will have been split, since 2016. Sharing her personal business to the public, many individuals sympathize for Will.

The Unveiling of Intimate Details

Pinket Smith did not hold back, as she shared all details about the now estranged couple. The constant disrespect shown publicly to Will has many fans wondering if she ever loved Will.

Amidst curiosity about Will’s feelings regarding Jada’s memoir and interviews, he expressed himself on Instagram. The comedian and actor humored the audience by posting a video of him on a boat napping, conveying himself as unbothered. The caption read “Notifications off :)” and he limited comments on the post.

Will Smith’s Revelation: Eyes Opened

The actor shared his comments about the memoir with the New York Times, which released a profile interview with Pinkett Smith on Saturday. According to the publication, Will stated that his estranged wife’s revelations in her book opened his eyes. After over two decades of marriage, this came as a surprise to Will as he told the New York Times in an email, “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Since 1997, Jada and Will have been together and share two children, Willow and Jaden Will Smith.

Unconditional Love and Support

Despite everything they have endured together, Will continues to show her unconditional love, stating in a letter to Jada provided by AP Entertainment on TikTok, “I applaud and honor you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would’ve hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the Author’s Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.”

Will Smith admires his estranged life for her memoir and states that the book “kind of woke [him] up”, implying that he was unaware of how she was feeling. Despite their separation, the cherished memories, adventures, and love will endure between them.