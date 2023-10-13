Listen to this article here

In promoting her forthcoming book, “Worthy,” out Oct. 17, Jada Pinkett-Smith has revealed in a new interview with People that she and husband Will Smith, 55, are separated — and have been for six years.

“We’re still figuring it out,” she told the magazine of their marriage.

Pinkett-Smith explained that she and The Fresh Prince had been separated well before the 2022 Academy Awards — the night of the infamous Chris Rock slap.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him,'” she told People. “It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”

Though Smith yelled at Rock moments after the slap, “Keep my wife’s name out of your mother****ing mouth”, apparently he and Pickett-Smith were not married at the time.

Jada Pinkett-Smith denies being in an open marriage

She continued, “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

On March 27, 2022, at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after Rock joked about Pinkett-Smith. The incident, which was televised live, shocked and divided audiences around the world.

Jada Pinkett Smith said her first words to her husband after the show were, “Are you OK?”

She decided to she was “going to be by his side, but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Smith later apologized to Rock and the Academy, but the damage had already been done.

The slap incident immediately went viral on social media. Users expressed a range of emotions, from shock and disgust to support and understanding for both Will and Jada.

Smith later apologized to Rock, the Academy, and viewers in a statement posted to Instagram. He wrote that he was “out of line” and that his behavior was “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

The Academy also condemned Smith’s actions and banned him for a decade.