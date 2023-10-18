Listen to this article here

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was taken into custody on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for first-degree murder in his mother’s killing, police said in a statement.

On September 16, Myrtle Simmons-Brown, a 73-year-old mother, was found dead in a creek behind her home in Maywood, Illinois.

Brown lived with his mother in the home.

Relatives began to worry about Simmons-Brown, when they could not contact her or Brown. They then went straight to the police for possible answers.

After investigating the death, Maywood officials stopped before naming Brown as a possible suspect, but still were interested in talking to him.

Brown was a former safety for Notre Dame before playing seven seasons in the NFL.

Nick Brown, brother to Sergio Brown, took to Instagram. To ask for help in finding his brother, after he was missing following Simmons-Brown’s death.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram / Getty Images.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder

Nick posted a condolence post for his mother on Instagram. He also expressed concerns for his brother’s safety, “My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home.”

A couple days after Simmons-Brown’s body was discovered, resurfacing videos conveyed Brown was outside the United States.

The videos provided many individuals with confusing and mixed signals. Brown claimed to be kidnapped twice in one video, and laughed in another video while surrounded by messages from Finding Nemo.

After Brown re-entered the United States from Mexico, officials have kept Brown in U.S custody. Police had issued a warrant for his arrest. Brown is awaiting deportation from San Diego then charged with first- degree murder.

Mexican law officials have been keeping track of Brown, already familiar with his whereabouts since September 19th. Brown caused a scene on his flight from Mexico City to Tijuana and threatened to be removed by the pilot.

After further review, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Simmons-Brown passed with injuries connected with assault, while the manner of death was determined as a homicide, stated spokesperson Natalia Derevyanny.

Family and friends are still in disbelief with the first-degree murder of Simmons-Brown, but more shocked about Brown killing the woman who gave him life.

They described Simmons-Brown as a woman who was “beautiful, loving, and an inspirational soul that made everyone around her feel like they mattered.”