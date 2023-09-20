Listen to this article here

Former NFL safety Sergio Brown has been reported missing since September 17, last seen at his home, according to the Maywood, Illinois Police Department.

Brown’s mother, Myrtle Brown, was found dead in a creek near her home on September 16. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Sergio Brown appeared to resurface on Instagram

Someone who appeared to be Brown posted an incoherent video message to Instagram on Tuesday morning. The post tagged the message to Mexico.

The Guardian reports neighbors told police the 35-year-old had been acting erratically before his disappearance.

The Maywood police department in the Chicago suburbs, which has been investigating the case, told Deadspin that it was looking into the video.

“Detectives are aware of a video that has surfaced on social media in relation to Mr Sergio Brown, who is still considered a missing person and are also looking [into its] authenticity,” read the statement. “Currently this is an active investigation, and the department is unable to share any further details at this time.”

The Guardian reports Maywood police said they issued a missing persons report on Saturday when family members were unable to locate Sergio Brown and his 73-year-old mother. According to the Chicago Tribune, the body of Myrtle Brown was found by a creek near her home. A medical examiner concluded she had died by homicide after an assault.

FOXBORO, MA – DECEMBER 19: Safety Sergio Brown #38 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on December 19, 2010 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots won the game 31-27. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

“Myrtle, she was an outstanding woman, and I’m hoping she’s in the right place and she’s with God,” Carlos Cortez, Myrtle Brown’s neighbor, told Chicago broadcaster WBBM. “I never would’ve expected this in a million years.”

Police have not named a suspect in the case.

On Sunday, the brother of Sergio Brown posted a tribute to his mother on social media and also mentioned his sibling. “My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is, I want him to know that I love you and please come home.”

Brown joined the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent from Notre Dame in 2010. He played seven seasons as a safety in the NFL, including stints at the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. His final season came in 2016, when he played eight games for the Buffalo Bills.

Police are asking anyone with information on Sergio Brown and his whereabouts to contact the Maywood Police Department at (708) 453-7300.