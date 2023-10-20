Disney Dreamers Academy, Last Call for High School Students

The Disney Dreamers Academy, a four-day career workshop designed for Black teens and students from underrepresented communities, accepts applications until October 31, 2023.

You can apply or nominate a student now at www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.

Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Disney Dreamers Program Workshops

In spring, selected students will join immersive workshops led by celebrities, educators, business leaders, community influencers, and Disney cast members.

Moreover, these workshops will acquaint Disney Dreamers with a multitude of career possibilities in areas like business, entertainment, sciences, and beyond.

This includes insights into potential career avenues within The Walt Disney Company. Additionally, participants will gain invaluable life skills, leadership capabilities, effective communication methods, and networking expertise.

Fostering Diversity and Inspiring Future Leaders

The Disney Dreamers Academy program plays a vital role in Disney’s dedication to empowering diverse communities.

It seeks to inspire the next generation to aim high. In addition, the Academy also encourage students to apply their acquired knowledge in their unwavering pursuit of their dreams. The program’s ultimate goal is to positively impact the lives of others.

Students receive commencement rings to round out the four-day Disney Dreamers Academy event at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista Fla. on March 26, 2023. Walt Disney World’s annual Dreamers Academy empowers 100 Black students. (Charlene Morrison, photographer)

Empowering Tomorrow’s Visionaries at Walt Disney World

“We’re gearing up to bring the next generation of big dreamers to Walt Disney World for this life-changing program that has been inspiring students across America to reach for their dreams and providing with some of the tools they need to make those dreams a reality,” said Disney Signature Experiences vice president Tracey D. Powell, who is the program’s executive champion.

“Any who hasn’t applied for this program already should apply or be nominated today so they can join the hundreds of former Disney Dreamers who have moved one step closer to their futures.”

Disney Dreamer Academy students began their program with a parade on Main Street U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World Resort’s annual mentorship program empowers 100 Black students and teens from underrepresented communities nationwide, running until Sunday. (Charlene Morrison, photographer)

Disney Dreamers Academy Eligibility Requirements

Eligibility extends to U.S. high school students aged 13 to 19. A distinguished panel of leaders will carefully review the applications, and the chosen participants will be revealed in early 2024.

Out of the 100 students chosen, each will enjoy an all-expenses-covered journey, including one parent or guardian, to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Lastly, they will partake in a blend of inspiration, education, and enjoyment at the enchanting realm known as The Most Magical Place on Earth.